West Covina police arrest minivan driver following LA County pursuit

West Covina police arrested a minivan driver following a brief pursuit on Friday afternoon.

It began at around 4:45 p.m., when WCPD officers reported that the driver was wanted for multiple traffic violations. When they tried to pull the driver over, they failed to yield and the chase began.

At some point, they attempted to hand the pursuit over to the California Highway Patrol. Despite this, WCPD officers continued the chase until just before 5 p.m., when the suspect surrendered.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

SkyCal was overhead when police attempted to PIT maneuver the minivan on westbound lanes of the I-10 Freeway near Mission Road.