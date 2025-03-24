Southern California braces for "unseasonably warm weather" as temperatures are expected to soar

Southern California is preparing for "unseasonably warm weather" Monday as a high-pressure system will increase the heat risk.

The National Weather Service said there will be record or near-record temperatures in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Southern California will experience a significant warmup as a high-pressure system will cause temperatures to roar into the 80s and 90s in some areas. ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images

"Look for 70s across the near shore area, 80s across the rest of the coasts and upper 80s to mid 90s in the valleys," the NWS said.

Weather officials said that even though temperatures will be significantly high for this time of year, they will not be high enough to issue heat advisories. They do urge people to limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours in the afternoon.

There is an elevated risk for heat-related illnesses, especially for sensitive groups like the elderly, very young children, people without air conditioning and people active outside.

KCAL News Meteorologist Amber Lee said temperatures in the LA and Orange County metro areas will be pretty normal in the morning until about 11 a.m. Temperatures will begin to increase a bit in the early afternoon and by about 2 p.m. temperatures will be very warm.

Tips for dealing with the heat:

Hydrate: drink before you are thirsty

drink before you are thirsty Take frequent breaks: in air conditioning or shade

in air conditioning or shade Wear light clothing: lightweight and light-colored

lightweight and light-colored Shift outdoor activities: away from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The significant warming trend won't last too long before it cools down on Tuesday. The high-pressure system will weaken, and onshore flow will return.