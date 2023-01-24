Watch CBS News
WaterWorld show performer hospitalized following flaming stunt

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

An actor in the WaterWorld show at Universal Studios Hollywood was hospitalized Monday after an accident during a live performance.

A flaming performer fell 30 feet into a water tank and did not resurface.

A shocked audience watched as employees pulled him from the water and administered CPR. He was rushed to the hospital.

The actor was not identified, and his condition was not released.

"We can confirm a performer with one of our long-standing show vendors was transported to the hospital during an afternoon performance and our thoughts are with him as he receives care," a Universal Studios spokeswoman said in a statement provided to City News Service. "Details surrounding the event are being reviewed."

