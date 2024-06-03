Water company installs locked shields over fire hydrants in South LA to prevent theft

A California state water company has responded to an ever-growing rash of fire hydrant thefts in Los Angeles by installing locked shields to cover the bolts on hydrants to stop thieves.

Golden State Water Company owns and operates the fire hydrants and says thefts happen daily. South Los Angeles is one of the communities where thefts are high, with two of the most recent believed to have happened last Thursday, without neighbors even realizing it.

"It's mind-boggling that someone would just come into a neighborhood and just steal a fire hydrant," neighbor Krystail Cousins said. "You're now putting a whole neighborhood in danger."

The water company's Southwest District general manager, Kate Nutting, said as the hydrants are made of iron and brass, she believes they are being sold on the black market for scrap metal.

"Since the beginning of 2023, we've had over 300 hydrants stolen, and it's been ramping up in 2024," Nutting said.

The company has been sending out replacements typically the same day they are reported stolen, each one costing about $3,500. It's not clear what their value is on the black market. The total cost of all the stolen hydrants has amounted to over a $1.2 million loss, the company said.

Missing hydrants are also a safety risk, as it impedes fire-fighting capabilities and the water company said it can potentially compromise the water system's ability to deliver safe and reliable drinking water.

Golden State Water wants to remind thieves that tampering with fire hydrants is a federal crime.

When customers witness theft and vandalism, the company said to report it to law enforcement and call GSWC's customer service center at 1(800) 999-4033.