Pursuit of stolen white Audi SUV ends in Los Angeles area

A nearly three-hour pursuit spanning Orange and Los Angeles Counties ended as the driver parked under the 105 Freeway in Hawthorne and bailed on foot.

The pursuit started around 10 a.m. on Wednesday after the suspect reportedly stole a car out of the Costa Mesa area.

The original driver of the white Audi SUV surrendered to police during a traffic stop before a female passenger jumped behind the wheel and took over.

Pursuit of stolen vehicle through the Compton area.

The driver got onto the 105 Freeway around 10:30 a.m. before hopping onto the 110 Freeway heading toward Los Angeles. The suspect was seen reaching speeds up over 100 mph.

The California Highway Patrol along with other agencies were in pursuit and at times downgraded to a following as the driver recklessly continued both on freeways and surface streets.

SkyCAL was not able to follow the entire pursuit as the driver went into air-restricted zones. Just after 12:30 p.m., SkyCAL caught sight of the car, as the driver was following traffic laws in the El Segundo area. The driver came to a stop under the 105 Freeway at Felton Avenue and West Imperial Highway, where the driver reportedly bailed on foot.