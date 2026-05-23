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Investigation underway after human remains found in remote area near Riverside County

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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An investigation is underway after human remains were discovered in a remote area near the Riverside County and San Diego County border on Saturday morning. 

Details surrounding the incident remain limited as the investigation got underway, but Riverside County Sheriff's Office officials told CBS LA that their Central Homicide Unit was dispatched to the unincorporated community of Warner Springs, near Highway 79 and Highway 371, upon learning of the discovery. 

"The identity of the deceased subject has not been confirmed and is pending positive identification from the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office," RSO officials said.

Deputies with the San Diego Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene along with Riverside County deputies and personnel from the San Diego County Medical Examiner. 

"This investigation remains active and ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time," RSO officials said.

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