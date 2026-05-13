Wanted suspect barricades inside car near Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula

Riverside County deputies were engaged in a standoff with a suspect near Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula on Wednesday evening.

The incident began at around 3:20 p.m., when deputies said they were "alerted to a wanted suspect" in the area near Wolf Valley Road and Wolf Valley Creek Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. They did not say exactly what the suspect was wanted for.

Deputies said that the suspect stopped their vehicle near Pechanga Parkway and Great Oak Drive, where they refused to surrender.

Nearby schools, including Great Oak High School, were placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, deputies said. Helen Hunt Jackson Elementary School, Erle Stanley Gardner Middle School and Temecula Luiseno Elementary are also located nearby, but it's unclear if they were also placed on lockdown as the situation continued to develop.

"The Sheriff's Emergency Response Team is currently on the scene attempting to negotiate a peaceful surrender," RSO officials told CBS LA.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.