Walkers lace up for 'Making Strides Against Breast Cancer' walk in Costa Mesa

Thousands of people were expected to join the American Cancer Society Sunday for the "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer" walk in Costa Mesa.

The event aimed to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research was expected to get underway at 8 a.m. Sunday at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

"We are out here for a day of hope and a day of inspiration. It is a community, there is everybody to support, and the American Cancer Society is definitely somewhere you can turn to," said Kelli Bello, who has worked for the organization for eight years.

One out of eight women will get breast cancer in her lifetime but the survival rate has vastly improved. The death rate from breast cancer dropped by 42 percent from 1989 to 2019 as a result of early detection and advances in treatment.

"It is incredible the progress that there has been," said Bello. "Just seeing the progress year after year, we're heading in the right direction."

The walk is intended to celebrate survivors and honor the lives lost.

"There has been such a change in the cancer space. Breast cancer doesn't feel like a death sentence anymore. It is very survivable and we want to create a happy and uplifting event because cancer survivorship can be an incredibly isolating experience," said Kristyn Grime, the associate director of the American Cancer Society.

Registration opens at 7 a.m. and is free.