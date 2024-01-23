Volunteers in Orange County take to the streets to count the homeless

Volunteers take to the streets in Orange County's 2024 homeless count

Volunteers gathered Tuesday before sunrise throughout Orange County, ready to head outside to determine how many people are unhoused and where they are predominantly living.

The county's biennial three-day homeless count officially began Monday night, as volunteers canvassed emergency shelters and other forms of temporary housing.

The count is required by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, and plays a significant role in how much state and federal funding is granted to address homeless issues.

"… It (the count) helps us canvass the entire county and helps us to understand what we should be doing throughout the rest of the year and where we should be going," Doug Becht, OC Care Coordination said.

While figuring out just how many people are unhoused is a priority, volunteers also take snacks and hygiene packs to connect and offer services to the unhoused they encounter.

In the Point-in-Time count, every unhoused person is also asked what brought them to the area and where they are currently living -- in a car, on the street or in a shelter.

The last count for Orange County was in 2022 and 5,718 people were found to be experiencing homelessness.

Los Angeles conducts its homeless count annually, which also started Tuesday in the San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley and Santa Clarita Valley.

On Wednesday, counting moves to West Los Angeles, Southeast Los Angeles and the South Bay/Harbor area.

The final day, on Thursday, counters move to Antelope Valley and the city of Los Angeles central area, Hollywood and South Los Angeles.

The 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count results showed a 9% rise, with an estimated 75,518 people experiencing homelessness.

The annual count began in 2016, giving the county real numbers to work with, to analyze trends and to determine how to distribute homelessness program funds.