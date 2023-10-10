Watch CBS News
Local News

Violent two-car crash leaves three hospitalized in Van Nuys

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Three people were hospitalized in a violent two-car crash in Van Nuys early Monday evening. 

screen-shot-2023-10-09-at-7-48-08-pm.png
One of the two cars involved in a violent crash in Van Nuys.  KCAL News

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash happened a little before 6:45 p.m. near the 7900 block of N. Sepulveda Boulevard. 

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, but the force of the collision caused one of the cars to veer into a light pole, trapping the one of the women inside. 

Firefighters were able to rescue the woman from within, and transport her, along with the two drivers of the cars to nearby hospitals for treatment. 

The woman who was trapped is said to be in critical condition, while the female driver of that car is in serious condition. The male driver of the other car is in fair condition, firefighters said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on October 9, 2023 / 7:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.