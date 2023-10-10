Violent two-car crash leaves three hospitalized in Van Nuys

Three people were hospitalized in a violent two-car crash in Van Nuys early Monday evening.

One of the two cars involved in a violent crash in Van Nuys. KCAL News

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash happened a little before 6:45 p.m. near the 7900 block of N. Sepulveda Boulevard.

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, but the force of the collision caused one of the cars to veer into a light pole, trapping the one of the women inside.

Firefighters were able to rescue the woman from within, and transport her, along with the two drivers of the cars to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The woman who was trapped is said to be in critical condition, while the female driver of that car is in serious condition. The male driver of the other car is in fair condition, firefighters said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.