Violent six-car crash at Buena Park intersection sends three people to the hospital

Police are investigating the cause of a violent six-car crash that caused two cars to overturn and sent three people to the hospital on Tuesday.

Three of the cars involved in the violent crash at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Orangethorpe Avenue on Tuesday in Buena Park. KCAL News

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Orangethorpe Avenue, according to Orange County Fire Authority firefighters.

Circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear, but firefighters say that they extricated two of the victims after they became trapped inside of their cars.

Three victims were rushed to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are not immediately known.