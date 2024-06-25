Watch CBS News
Local News

Violent six-car crash at Buena Park intersection sends three people to the hospital

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Violent six-car crash in Buena Park leaves 3 hospitalized
Violent six-car crash in Buena Park leaves 3 hospitalized 01:16

Police are investigating the cause of a violent six-car crash that caused two cars to overturn and sent three people to the hospital on Tuesday. 

screenshot-2024-06-25-at-5-18-18-pm.png
Three of the cars involved in the violent crash at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Orangethorpe Avenue on Tuesday in Buena Park.  KCAL News

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Orangethorpe Avenue, according to Orange County Fire Authority firefighters. 

Circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear, but firefighters say that they extricated two of the victims after they became trapped inside of their cars. 

Three victims were rushed to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are not immediately known. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on June 25, 2024 / 9:05 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.