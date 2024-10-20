Vigilant witness foils burglary attempt at business in Simi Valley

A witness thwarted a burglary attempt at a business in Simi Valley early Sunday morning, according to police.

The incident occurred on the 2200 block of Tapo Street when the witness spotted four masked suspects in dark clothing inside a closed business and alerted authorities. The witness reported that the suspects were trying to load a safe into a vehicle.

When the suspects spotted the witness, police said they abandoned the safe and fled in a dark grey Nissan hatchback. The car's license plate was not visible.

Police quickly responded and initiated a pursuit through Los Angeles, but it was terminated due to the suspects' reckless and high-speed driving.

Authorities confirmed that the safe was recovered and all currency was accounted for.

Simi Valley police expressed gratitude in a department news release "to the community for its vigilance, emphasizing that collective efforts are vital to maintaining a safe environment."

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact the Simi Valley Police Department at (805) 583-6950.