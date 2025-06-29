Video shows two vehicles overturn during Canoga Park parking lot crash

Cell phone video captured the moments that two vehicles overturned during a parking lot crash in Canoga Park on Sunday.

It happened at around 1 p.m. in the 8200 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard in the Vallarta Supermarkets parking lot, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers say that three vehicles were involved in the collision, two of which overturned when one driver apparently lost control.

Footage shows as a dark-colored pickup truck slams into a parked vehicle before colliding with the side of a mini-van making a turn into one of the lanes of the lot.

Police say that there were injuries in the crash, but did not provide details on the severity.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.