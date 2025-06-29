Watch CBS News
Video shows two vehicles overturn during Canoga Park parking lot crash

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Cell phone video captured the moments that two vehicles overturned during a parking lot crash in Canoga Park on Sunday. 

It happened at around 1 p.m. in the 8200 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard in the Vallarta Supermarkets parking lot, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Officers say that three vehicles were involved in the collision, two of which overturned when one driver apparently lost control.

Footage shows as a dark-colored pickup truck slams into a parked vehicle before colliding with the side of a mini-van making a turn into one of the lanes of the lot. 

Police say that there were injuries in the crash, but did not provide details on the severity. 

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. 

