Video shows thief stealing classic Volkswagen Beetle in Rancho Cucamonga

Rancho Cucamonga police are searching for a brazen car thief who stole a classic Volkswagen Beetle, all caught on video.

According to law enforcement, the car theft happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 9800 block of Eighth Street, from the auto restoration business Wagenmasters.

A man is seen on video pushing the Beetle from its parking spot, then towing it away. CBS LA

A man can be seen pushing the Beetle backwards, out of its parking spot, and attaching it to his white pick-up truck. The truck then drives off, with the car in tow.

Wagenmasters posted on social media about the theft, asking for the community to "keep an eye out and help us bring it home."

Police say the search for the suspect continues, and the car has not been found.

"This car means more than just metal and parts. These vehicles carry history, memories, passion, and countless hours of dedication. To have something like this taken is absolutely devastating," Wagenmasters wrote.