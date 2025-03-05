Watch CBS News
Video shows alleged arsonist catching fire while setting car ablaze in Riverside County

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Authorities are searching for the alleged arsonist who caught on fire while he was setting a car ablaze in Corona, all of which was captured on camera on Tuesday. 

The video shows an unidentified man standing next to a black sedan via a home's Ring surveillance camera before flames suddenly erupt from his hand, quickly turning into a large explosion. When the initial intensity of the explosion subsides, the man can be seen as he hurdles over the property's fence and runs down the street — all while on fire. 

Police say that the ordeal happened at a home in the 900 block of Wakefield Avenue in the early morning on Tuesday, according to a joint release from the Corona Fire and Police Departments. 

They say that the fire destroyed the car and caused some damage to the nearby home. 

7994c6a7-6164-46ca-90db-ca9cf915f8ff.png
A photo of the alleged suspect's pickup truck. Corona Fire Department

Investigators have identified the suspect as a man who stands between 5-foot-9 and 6-foot-1 with a medium build and shoulder length, light-colored hair. They believe the man fled in a white newer model pickup truck, either a Chevrolet or GMC. It has tinted windows and light-colored rims. 

 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

