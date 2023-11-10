Veterans Day: Things to do throughout Southern California

Looking for something to do this Veterans Day? We've got a list of some of Southern California's best events, and some great deals being offered by restaurants.

To celebrate the nation's servicemen, dozens of locations will be offering discounts and even some freebies on Saturday, when the United States observes a day dedicated to all members of the armed forces.

Things to do

VET DAY LA'23 hosted by the Los Angeles County Military Veterans Affairs

A massive block party honoring veterans will kickoff at 8 a.m. at Bob Hope Patriotic Hall, located at 1816 S. Figueroa Street. The event, hosted by LA County's Military Veterans Affairs, will also feature a celebrity Army v. Navy basketball game and games for the family, as well as a resource fair and an appearance by beloved actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Forest Lawn's 64th Annual Veterans Day Celebration

Starting at 11 a.m., the Forest Lawn community will hold a salute to armed forces members at the Hall of Liberty, located on 6300 Forest Lawn Drive. The event will feature a military flyover, patriotic music, a wreath laying and color guard performance. There will be food and family activities.

Veterans Day 5K/10K/Half Marathon in Long Beach

The City of Long Beach will be holding their annual 5K/10K race to show their support for the armed forces.

Veterans Day Ceremony in Huntington Beach

An annual tradition continues on Saturday, when the American Legion Huntington Beach Post 133 hosts their Veterans Day ceremony at the Pier Plaza starting at 11 a.m.

Country Campout Weekend at the Prado Regional Park in Chino

The massive event, which spans all weekend, will feature live music from the likes of Sean Stamaly, Drew Baldridge and Chris Janson. The festival will also donate $1 to "Shelter to Soldier" for every purchased ticket for the festival.

Long Beach Aquarium of the Pacific

Entry fees are waived for veterans on Saturday.

Santa Monica Pier

Events got off to an early start on Friday with a Veterans Day Ceremony that featured a military flyover, but throughout the day Saturday the world famous Santa Monica Pier Ferris Wheel will display patriotic symbols and messages throughout the day.

Visit a National Park

As a way to celebrate the nationwide holiday, all United States National Parks will waive entry fees.

Freebies and Discounts for Veterans

As usual on Veterans Day, the nation's finest will receive a slew of freebies and discounts at some of the nation's most popular eateries.

Pets for Vets

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees for active duty members and veterans who apply and qualify to adopt a pet on Saturday.

Applebee's

Veterans can receive a complimentary entree when dining in any restaurant after showing a military ID.

Chili's

Both veterans and active duty service members are eligible for a free meal. Drinks and gratuity are not included in the offer.

Denny's

Veterans can enjoy a free Grand Slam breakfast.

Hooters

Veterans can enjoy a free meal from their special Veterans Day menu upon purchase of any beverage.

Farmer Boys

Both veterans and active duty members can receive a free cheeseburger after showing a military ID.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse

Want dessert? As long as a veteran of active duty member spends at least $11.95, they can enjoy a free serving of BJ's world famous Pizookie and a coupon for a free appetizer.

California Pizza Kitchen

Veterans and active duty members can enjoy a free entree from the special Veterans Day menu as well as a free non-alcoholic drink.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Veterans receive a complimentary steak dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as long as they show military ID.

Starbucks

Veterans, active duty members and military spouses are all eligible for a free tall cold brew coffee or tall hot coffee on Saturday.

Red Robin

Veterans and active duty members can enjoy a free burger and bottomless fries.