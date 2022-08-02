Ventura firefighters rescue person trapped inside machine at manufacturing plant

Firefighters rescued a man trapped inside of a large machine unit in Ventura on Monday.

Crews were called to the scene a little after 7:45 a.m. after learning that a person had become stuck in the section of a large machine at a manufacturing plant located on Ventura Road.

Ventura County Fire Department

It took 22 Ventura County Fire Department units a little over an hour to rescue the person after securing the machine's power source. Oxnard Fire Department crews were also on hand to assist.

After some time, two Urban Search and Rescue teams were also called to the scene to assist in extricating them, using a series of special tools.

After rescuing the person, crews secured the remaining openings in the machine to ensure repeat instances could not occur.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

It was not immediately clear how the person became trapped inside of the machinery.