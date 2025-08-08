Venice dog deaths prompt public health warnings for canal waters

Following the recent deaths of at least five dogs in the Venice Canals area, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a canal water advisory.

While public health officials say the source of sudden illness in 26 canine cases reported, including the deaths, is still under investigation, results from environmental tests of the canal water prompted the advisory and safety guidance.

"Do not allow pets to enter or drink the water, or to touch or sniff algae, scum, or any debris near the water," the Department of Public Health wrote in its report released on Friday.

Since the start of June, word was spreading through the Venice neighborhood that dogs were inexplicably getting sick and even dying after walks near the canals.

Venice Beach, CA - July 29: Warning signs are posted at the Venice Canals in Venice Beach Tuesday, July 29, 2025. Within the last 10 days, six Venice Canal neighborhood dogs have passed away and 12 are sickfrom a cause that has yet to be determined. Each of the dogs exhibited similar symptoms: Nausea, seizures, lethargy, etc. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Allen J. Schaben

The deaths were first announced by the Venice Canals Association through social media, stating that dogs had been vomiting, having seizures and collapsing. Dog owners and walkers were advised to keep their pets on a leash and away from water in the canal and to avoid using shared bowls with other dogs.

"It's basically a cluster of like, five dogs dying in less than 10 days, and then another one that passed away last month," Ramon J. Goni, member of the Venice Canal Association, said earlier.

One dog owner said her six-and-a-half-month-old puppy suddenly began having mobility issues that led to seizures and death within hours.

Potential causes of the deaths were being considered, including toxic algae bloom, rodent poison, or other toxins near the water. The Venice Canal Association collected data from dog owners and shared it with county health officials.

Over one month later, the county released its preliminary environmental findings, with Water Quality Control Board test results finding "the presence of toxins produced by algae" in the canal water.

"While a definitive link to the dog illnesses has yet to be confirmed, out of an abundance of caution, the City of Los Angeles is taking proactive measures to protect the public and animal health," the Department of Public Health wrote in its report.

Signs will be posted around the affected canal areas, warning of the potential risk of toxins from algae.

Health officials said the effects of toxins from the algae vary, and in animals, the toxins can cause diarrhea, vomiting, convulsions and death. For humans, the toxins can cause skin rashes, eye irritation, diarrhea, and vomiting.

The Canal Advisory and Safety Guidance orders are as follows:

Avoid swimming in the canals

Stay away from scum, foam, and cloudy or discolored water

Do not use canal water for drinking or cooking

Do not allow pets to enter or drink the water, or to touch or sniff algae, scum, or any debris near the water

Avoid eating shellfish from these waters

If you catch fish in this water, throw away fish guts (which can contain toxins), and clean and thoroughly rinse fillets with clean, fresh water. Wash your hands, tools, and any surfaces afterward. When in doubt, do not eat the fish.



For additional information on harmful algae, check here.

