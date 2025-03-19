LAPD search for driver in hit-and-run crash that killed 4-year-old boy in Crenshaw

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 4-year-old boy in Crenshaw Tuesday night.

The LAPD said around 11 p.m. a white Infiniti was driving at a high rate of speed going northbound on Crenshaw Boulevard near Rodeo Place.

A 4-year-old boy is dead after a vehicle crashed into a building in Crenshaw. Citizen App

Police said the driver of the vehicle lost control before going off the road and colliding with a building. The driver fled the scene in another white sedan.

The LAPD said a 4-year-old boy was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Two other passengers, one of them the boy's mother, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Police are continuing to look for the driver and are asking anyone who may have information to contact police.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact South Traffic Division Detective Moreno at (424) 298-7898.