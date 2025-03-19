Watch CBS News
Local News

LAPD search for driver in hit-and-run crash that killed 4-year-old boy in Crenshaw

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 4-year-old boy in Crenshaw Tuesday night.

The LAPD said around 11 p.m. a white Infiniti was driving at a high rate of speed going northbound on Crenshaw Boulevard near Rodeo Place.

crenshaw-deadly-crash.png
A 4-year-old boy is dead after a vehicle crashed into a building in Crenshaw.  Citizen App

Police said the driver of the vehicle lost control before going off the road and colliding with a building. The driver fled the scene in another white sedan. 

The LAPD said a 4-year-old boy was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Two other passengers, one of them the boy's mother, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

 No arrests have been made. 

Police are continuing to look for the driver and are asking anyone who may have information to contact police. 

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact South Traffic Division Detective Moreno at (424) 298-7898.   

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.