Valencia restaurant shutdown after being linked to salmonella outbreak

Valencia restaurant shut down after more salmonella outbreak linked to more than a dozen customers

A Valencia restaurant has been shutdown after nearly two dozen patrons became ill from a salmonella outbreak, public health officials said.

Last Tuesday, on Sept. 17, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health received reports from several people that were "experiencing gastrointestinal symptoms after consuming food at Madre! Oaxacan Restaurant," according to a statement from the health officials.

The restaurant, located in the 27000 block of McBean Parkway, was closed because of the "imminent health hazard for disease transmission."

So far, they've confirmed 20 cases connected to the restaurant as of Monday evening. It remains unclear exactly when the restaurant can reopen to the public.

A look at the health code violations revealed that the restaurant's ice machine had a buildup of mold that was actually touching some of the ice within, and that some cutting boards had left over food and mold as well.

Salmonella is typically mild, but is serious in young children, elderly people and those who have other health problems. Symptoms include diarrhea, body aches, fever, stomach pain, nausea and headaches.

It is contracted by eating or drinking contaminated food or by coming into contact with people or animals that are already sick with salmonella. Contaminated foods usually come from animals.

In order to prevent spreading the illness, health officials say that people should wash their hands after using the bathroom or changing a child's diaper, wash all fruits and vegetables before consumption, wrap meats in plastic bags at the grocery story to prevent liquid from dripping onto other food, using a thermometer to check the inner temperature when cooking meat, wash cutting boards and counters used to prepare food, avoid eating raw foods and not making food for other people if you are already sick.

A representative for Madre Restaurants, which has four locations in Southern California, was not immediately available upon request from KCAL News. Their Valencia location is the only restaurant currently shut down.