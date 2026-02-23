Watch CBS News
Firefighters extinguish third-alarm fire at vacant restaurant in Lakewood

Chelsea Hylton
Firefighters extinguished a third-alarm fire at a vacant restaurant in Lakewood on Sunday night.

Assistant Los Angeles County Fire Chief Pat Sprengel said crews received calls around 11 p.m. about a fire near Lakewood Boulevard and South Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found a vacant restaurant engulfed in flames. Crews quickly called a third alarm to request additional resources. Sprengel said 86 firefighters responded to this incident and 43 pieces of equipment were used.

It took crews three hours to fully extinguish flames. The LA County Sheriff's Department was also on the scene, helping with traffic control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

