USC Pharmacy and wellness center opens in South LA amid "pharmacy desert"

USC celebrated the launch of its first community pharmacy in South Los Angeles on Thursday, set to serve the healthcare needs of those in the area, where pharmaceutical services are lacking.

Vassilios Papadopoulos, dean of the USC Alfred E. Mann School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, said the new pharmacy represents access as various pharmacy chains have left the area.

"We set out to address a serious, a very much growing issue, pharmacy deserts, which are growing across the country and in California and in LA," Papadopoulos said.

He noted that one in eight U.S. neighborhoods lacks convenient access to pharmacy services, and in many urban areas, the problem is more severe.

USC Pharmacy CBS LA

"Across Los Angeles, right here in this neighborhood, the closure of national chain pharmacies has left many residents without convenient access to pharmacy services," Papadopoulos said.

The USC Pharmacy and Wellness Center at 3232 W. Slauson Ave. officially opens to the public in April and will be open six days a week.

It will offer a full range of pharmacy-led services, including prescriptions, immunizations, medication therapy management, and preventive services.

"By opening the USC pharmacy and wellness center, we're not just adding a retail pharmacy; we're strengthening the local healthcare infrastructure," USC Provost Andrew Guzman said.

The following services will be offered:

Screening Services:

Diabetes Screening

Blood Pressure Screening

Cholesterol Screening

Clinical and Other Services: