USC doctoral student charged with allegedly drugging, assaulting multiple women

A USC Ph.D. graduate student was charged with allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting multiple women while he was enrolled in school.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced on Wednesday that his office charged 30-year-old Sizhe Weng, also known as Steven Weng, for allegedly "placing incapacitating drugs" in the food and drinks of three women and then sexually assaulting them.

Weng is charged with one felony count of forcible rape, two felony counts of sodomy by controlled substance or anesthesia, one felony count of rape by controlled substance and four felony counts of sexual penetration by controlled substance or anesthesia.

"No one should ever have to endure the trauma of being drugged, sexually assaulted and stripped of their ability to consent," Hochman said. "Prosecutors in my office's Sex Crimes Division and our law enforcement partners will not rest until the defendant is held accountable for these horrific acts. We want every victim to know that their voices matter and we will fight to ensure you are heard."

Hochman said Weng allegedly committed these crimes between 2021 and 2024. Police believe there may be additional victims.

"We urge additional victims, whether you live locally or abroad, to contact the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division to report any suspected crimes," Hochman said.

Weng was arraigned on Sept. 2 and pleaded not guilty to all charges. The judge granted prosecutors' request to hold him without bail.

If Weng is convicted on all charges, he faces 25 years to life plus 56 years in state prison and would be required to register as a sex offender for life, according to the DA's office.

His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 14, 2026.