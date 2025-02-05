Agriculture officials seize 37 live beetles disguised as Japanese snacks at LAX

Dozens of live beetles disguised as Japanese snacks were intercepted at the Los Angeles International Airport by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials last month.

Agriculture specialists assigned to LAX discovered 37 live beetles hidden inside packages of Japanese snacks, chocolate and potato chips, the CBP said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials seized 37 live beetles disguised as Japanese snacks at LAX in January. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The contraband was seized during a physical examination of a shipment arriving from Japan through air cargo, officials noted in a statement. The items were valued at $1,480.

"They may look harmless but in reality, smuggled beetles pose a significant threat to our vital agriculture resources," said Cheryl M. Davies, CBP Director of Field Operations in LA. "Beetles can become a serious pest by eating plants, leaves, and roots and by laying eggs on tree bark which damages our forests."

The CBP said exotic insects are often sought after by collectors and enthusiasts. Illegally trading exotic insects online and on underground sources can be lucrative.

The live beetles were disguised as Japanese snacks in several packages including chocolate and potato chip bags. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Importing live insects into the U.S. requires a U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Inspection Service Plant Protection and Quarantine (PPQ) permit or a letter issued by PPQ Plants, Pathogens and Biocontrol unit, officials said.

The live beetles were turned over to USDA officials, who will determine their destination. The CBP said the beetles will likely be donated to local zoos that have permits for the live insects or preserve them in collections.

"CBP agriculture specialists combine their scientific knowledge of harmful pests and plant diseases with their expertise in detecting and intercepting these threats before their enter our country," said Andrew H. Douglas, CBP LAX Port Director. "We are very proud of their contributions to our national security mission."