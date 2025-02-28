Upcoming deadlines for LA County wildfire disaster relief services

Survivors of the Los Angeles County wildfires have several deadlines for disaster aid applications coming up in March.

Here's a list of financial, unemployment, small business and debris removal programs that will close enrollment by the end of the month.

FEMA Individual Assistance: March 31

The FEMA Individual Assistance program provides victims with funds to pay for basic home repairs and personal property losses. It also covers uninsured disaster-related needs, including childcare, transportation, medical needs, and funeral and dental expenses.

FEMA established two disaster recovery centers near the Palisades and Eaton fire zones to help residents apply. Both locations are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Residents can also apply anytime online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling FEMA's helpline at (800) 621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

Small Business Administration Disaster Loan: March 31

The Small Business Administration is offering home disaster, business and economic injury disaster loans.

Homeowners and tenants can apply for home disaster loans to repair or replace their real estate and personal property, including vehicles.

The business loans cover the property owned by a business, including real estate, inventory, supplies, machinery, and equipment. Businesses of any size can apply, as can private nonprofit organizations like charities, churches, and private universities.

Economic injury loans are meant to help businesses cover financial obligations affected by the wildfires.

To apply for any of these loans, visit https://lending.sba.gov or call (800) 659-2955. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can call (800) 877-8339.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance: March 31

People who lost their jobs or cannot work because of the wildfires can apply for unemployment, disability, or Paid Family Leave benefits. Apply online at DUA.gov.

LA County Small Business Relief Fund: March 12

LA County officials extended the deadline to apply for the Small Business Relief Fund to March 12.

The program will provide cash assistance grants for small businesses and nonprofits impacted by the windstorm and wildfires. To be eligible, small businesses and nonprofits must have a revenue of up to $6 million and less than 100 employees. The grants range between $2,000 and $25,000.

To apply, visit opportunity.lacounty.gov/small-business-fund.

Wildfire debris removal: March 31

Residents can opt for a free general wildfire debris cleanup from the Army Corps of Engineers or pay for a specialized contractor approved to remove the remaining rubble.

The right-of-entry and opt-out forms can be found at recovery.lacounty.gov/debris-removal/. In-person applications are available at FEMA disaster recovery centers.