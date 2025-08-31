Unseasonably hot temperatures are expected to persist across Southern California through Tuesday

Southern California will continue to experience intense heat through the long holiday weekend.

Conditions will remain unseasonably warm, with triple-digit temperatures expected inland. The hottest days are forecast to be Labor Day Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures are projected to peak at 106°F inland, while metro areas could reach the mid-90s. Along the coast, high surf and strong rip currents are expected to create hazardous conditions through Monday, with waves between 3 to 7 feet.

In response to the extreme heat and increased fire danger, KCAL News has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for the LA/OC metro, Valleys, Inland Empire, and Desert regions.

A strong area of high pressure is expanding and intensifying, pushing temperatures about 10 degrees above average for three straight days, although no record highs are expected.

Regional highs include 101°F for Santa Clarita, 96°F in Pasadena, 97°F for Glendora, and 103°F in San Bernardino, which will be among the hottest locations in the Inland Empire.

This warming and drying trend is also bringing elevated fire weather conditions, particularly in inland areas, where the risk of wildfires is higher.

By Tuesday, the high-pressure system is expected to shift slightly eastward. As it does, monsoonal moisture will return, increasing the chance for storms from Tuesday through Thursday, especially in mountain and foothill communities as well as parts of the Inland Empire.

A gradual cooldown is anticipated beginning Thursday.