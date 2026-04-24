Unions representing LAUSD educators, administrators "overwhelmingly" ratify new contracts, leaders say

Unions representing thousands of educators and administrators at the Los Angeles Unified School District "overwhelmingly" ratified new contracts, leaders say.

The United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) and Associated Administrators of Los Angeles/Teamsters Local 2010 (AALA/Teamsters) both voted to ratify tentative agreements that were reached with the district earlier this month.

CBS LA has reached out to the LAUSD for a comment and is waiting for a response.

UTLA leaders said the new contract includes "significantly higher wages, a new salary floor and equitable salary schedule to attract and retain educators, protections against artificial intelligence, expanded student mental health support, and district-paid parental leave."

"This agreement is a direct result of educators and school workers standing united and refusing to back down. We made it clear that we are determined to secure the schools our students deserve, and we won a historic contract that delivers landmark gains such as paid parental leave and a higher salary floor for early-career educators, " said Cecily Myart-Cruz, President of UTLA. "But this is not the finish line. We will remain vigilant in holding LAUSD accountable to every provision of this agreement, while continuing the fight for the full investment, support, and respect our students and school communities need."

According to the UTLA website, the contract includes:

An average salary increase for member teachers of 13.86%, with a minimum increase of 8%

Paid parental leave for the first time

An additional 450 positions for school psychologists, counselors and other emotional support staff

Penalty pay for educators due to special education class size violations

Protections against artificial intelligence

Contractual support for immigrant students and families

Healthcare for substitute teachers after 93 days worked rather than 100

The new contract was approved by 92% of eligible members. It will run through June 30, 2027.

AALA/Teamsters said Certificated and Unit J members voted 96% and 91% respectively in favor of ratification.

"This contract, and the gains won across the LAUSD workforce, are the result of our members standing together and exercising their collective power," said Maria Nichols, President of AALA/Teamsters Local 2010. "Administrators made it clear we would not be used to hold the system together while our brothers and sisters fought for basic respect. We stood shoulder to shoulder with our union siblings, and that unity forced LAUSD to deliver real change. This victory belongs to the members who organized, took action, and refused to settle for less."

Highlights of the AALA/Teamsters contract include:

12.15% in compounded wage increases over two years

Landmark workload protections

Flex time with notice and no pre-approval

A $5,000 annual stipend for principals assigned to a Priority school and principals assigned to a Single-Administrator School of 275 or more students

Earlier this month, the district was able to avert a massive work shortage by reaching the tentative deals.