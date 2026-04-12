LAUSD, teachers union reach tentative labor deal including higher starting pay, salary scales

The Los Angeles Unified School District and a local teachers union reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, days before what was set to be a massive work shortage later this week, the district and union announced Sunday morning.

According to United Teachers Los Angeles, negotiators reached a tentative deal on a two-year contract early Sunday morning.

"The flexing of our collective power forced LAUSD to direct significant funding into critical priorities identified by UTLA members in the Win Our Future contract demands," the union said.

The LAUSD said the new agreement raises union members' salary scales by 11.65% and makes the beginning teacher salary $77,000 per year.

Sunday's tentative agreement does not rule out a strike on Tuesday completely, as LAUSD continues to negotiate with unions representing administrators and other support staff, but the district remained optimistic that school can operate as scheduled that day.

"We will continue to meet with our remaining labor partners throughout the weekend with the intent to reach additional agreements that would allow us to keep schools open on Tuesday, April 14," LAUSD said.

Both the union and district said more details on the tentative deal will be released later.