Police: UFC's Tony Ferguson arrested on suspicion of DUI

By KCAL-News Staff

UFC veteran Tony Ferguson has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. 

Police say Ferguson stands accused of crashing his car into two to four parked vehicles just before 2 a.m. Sunday outside of a club in Hollywood. No injuries resulted. 

The LAPD tells KCAL9 that Ferguson was taken to the Hollywood station after his alleged refusal to take a breathalyzer test just before 5:20 a.m. Sunday. 

Eventually, he agreed to take a breathalyzer test, and, according to police, was then arrested on suspicion of DUI around 6 a.m. 

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on May 7, 2023 / 9:42 AM

