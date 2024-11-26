UCLA batters Southern Utah 88-43 before start to Big Ten play next week
Lazar Stefanovic came off the bench to score 19 points and Eric Dailey Jr. scored 15 points and UCLA routed Southern Utah 88-43 on Tuesday night.
Dylan Andrews added 11 points for the Bruins (6-1) as all 12 UCLA players that entered the game scored. UCLA finished 38 of 80 (47.5%) including 6 of 20 (30%) from 3-point range.
Backup Xavier Sykes scored 10 points for Southern Utah (6-2). Sykes shot 4 for 6 including 2 for 3 from 3-point range. The Thunderbirds overall were 14 of 40 (35%) including 4 for 16 (25%) from 3.
UCLA raced to a 7-0 lead, reached its first double-digit lead at 17-6 on a pair of free throws from Dailey with 10:42 before halftime and led by double digits for the remainder. Skyy Clark's jumper with with 5:03 before intermission extended the lead to 34-14. UCLA led 43-20 at halftime.
The Bruins are off for a week before facing former Pac-12 Conference foe Washington for each team's first-ever Big Ten matchup on Dec. 3.