Uber no longer requiring masks for drivers, passengers

Uber announced Tuesday that it is lifting the requirement that its riders and passengers wear masks, this in the wake of a federal judge's ruling that masks should no longer be mandatory on public transportation.

The rideshare giant said that riders and drivers would not be required to wear masks.

"Remember: many people still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, so please be respectful of their preferences," the company wrote on its website.

On Monday, a federal judge in Florida struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's requirement mandating masks on planes and public transit, ruling that it exceeded the authority of U.S. health officials.

Response to the ruling was swift. The Transportation Security Administration said it would no longer enforce the mask requirement, as did several airlines.

Locally, however, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority (Metro), the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) and Metrolink all said they will still require masks on their buses and trains.