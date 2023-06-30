Two dogs rescued from center divider on 605 Freeway in Duarte

The California Highway Patrol rescued two huskies that were trapped in the center median of the 605 Freeway in Duarte Friday morning.

Authorities said they received multiple calls reporting three dogs running along the southbound lanes near Interstate-210 during rush hour traffic.

When CHP got to the scene, they were able to safety capture two of the dogs. Both huskies appeared uninjured and were taken to a veterinarian to be examined.

Witnesses said they saw some Good Samaritans getting out of their cars trying to catch the dogs before CHP arrived.

It is unknown how the dogs got onto the freeway and if there was a third dog.