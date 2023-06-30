Watch CBS News
Local News

Two dogs rescued from center divider on 605 Freeway in Duarte

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Dogs rescued from center divider of 605 Freeway in Duarte
Dogs rescued from center divider of 605 Freeway in Duarte 01:30

The California Highway Patrol rescued two huskies that were trapped in the center median of the 605 Freeway in Duarte Friday morning.

Authorities said they received multiple calls reporting three dogs running along the southbound lanes near Interstate-210 during rush hour traffic.

When CHP got to the scene, they were able to safety capture two of the dogs. Both huskies appeared uninjured and were taken to a veterinarian to be examined.

Witnesses said they saw some Good Samaritans getting out of their cars trying to catch the dogs before CHP arrived.

It is unknown how the dogs got onto the freeway and if there was a third dog.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on June 30, 2023 / 9:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.