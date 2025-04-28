Two dead after Tesla crashes into tree, bursts into flames in Claremont

Two dead after Tesla crashes into tree, bursts into flames in Claremont

Two dead after Tesla crashes into tree, bursts into flames in Claremont

Two people were killed in a fiery crash in Claremont early Monday morning when a Tesla slammed into a tree.

The crash happened at around 2:10 a.m. on E. Sixth Street near Mills Avenue, according to the Claremont Police Department. Crews arrived and found the Tesla had crashed into a tree on the side of the road and burst into flames.

A hazardous materials team was also called to the scene to handle the fire due to the car's lithium batteries, crews said.

After extinguishing the fire, crews found the driver and a passenger dead inside.

The car has since been removed from the area as evidence, police said. They also noted that the stretch of road where the crash occurred, which runs through the five Claremont Colleges, has only had one other crash in the past.