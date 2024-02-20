Two-car crash leaves one dead, one critically injured in Lake Balboa

One person was killed and another critically injured during a grisly two-car crash in the Lake Balboa area on Tuesday.

The crash was reported just before 9:45 p.m. in the 17300 block of W. Saticoy Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Investigators say that the force of the crash, which occurred between a pickup truck and a car, caused the struck to veer into a tree and then a nearby building. The building's natural gas meter was damaged during the collision and LAFD crews had to prevent natural gas from leaking forth.

"The adult male — sole occupant of the pickup truck — is deceased and remains at scene," LAFD's Brian Humphrey said in a statement. "The critically injured adult female was the driver and sole occupant of the coupe. She is being treated at a regional trauma center."

The pickup truck involved was reportedly from a commercial pest control firm.

Humphrey says that though there was rain in the area, the cause of the crash remains unclear and will be formally determined by Los Angeles Police Department investigators.

SoCalGas crews were also called to the scene, as well as building and health inspectors. Because a restaurant was damaged, a health inspection is necessary, LAFD said.

"Because the forceful collision caused that truck's cargo of commercial pesticide containers to be ejected alongside the roadway and building, an LAFD Hazardous Materials Squad has been summoned per protocol to survey the scene and assure no actual pesticide product has been spilled," LAFD said.

No other injuries have been reported and no one at the scene had any medical complaints.