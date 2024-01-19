Police investigate string of robberies in Hollywood and Studio City area

Authorities are looking for two armed suspects wearing ski masks who are suspected of robbing several businesses in the Hollywood and Studio City area.

The suspects robbed at least four locations, beginning with Mexican restaurant Poquito Mas at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at 3701 Cahuenga Blvd. in Studio City.

The Elite Smoke Shop and a liquor store, both on Cahuenga Boulevard in the Hollywood Hills area, were also held up by what police believe were the same suspects, as well as a 7-Eleven convenience store on Hollywood Boulevard.

At the smoke shop, the suspect got away with thousands of dollars, police said.

The suspects, who were wearing dark clothing, drove away from all four locations, but there was no vehicle description.