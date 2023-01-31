Tustin High School forced to shelter in place after a student was assaulted

Students and teachers at Tustin High School were forced to shelter in place after a student was assaulted with a deadly weapon.

The attack happened a little after 12:15 p.m. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. School staff detained the suspect, who was another student before releasing him to the police.

A knife was recovered by officers at the scene.

The Tustin Police Department lifted the shelter-in-place order after officers cleared the area. All students were released to staff as they waited for their parents to pick them up.

This is developing news. Check back for more details.