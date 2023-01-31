Watch CBS News
Local News

Tustin High School forced to shelter in place after a student was assaulted

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Students and teachers at Tustin High School were forced to shelter in place after a student was assaulted with a deadly weapon.

The attack happened a little after 12:15 p.m. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. School staff detained the suspect, who was another student before releasing him to the police. 

A knife was recovered by officers at the scene. 

The Tustin Police Department lifted the shelter-in-place order after officers cleared the area. All students were released to staff as they waited for their parents to pick them up. 

This is developing news. Check back for more details.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 3:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.