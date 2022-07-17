Trout withdraws from All-Star Game due to lingering back issues

Perennial All-Star Mike Trout was forced to withdraw from the American League roster ahead of Tuesday's Midsummer Classic due to a linger back issue that has kept him out of several games over recent days.

Trout hasn't played since Tuesday, after leaving the Halos matchup against the Houston Astros early, and has been kept from the field for four-straight days due to a series of back spasms. Thus far this season, he's hitting .270 with 24 home runs and 51 RBIs.

Things looked better for Trout heading into Saturday, as he was scheduled to start the game, only to be scratched moments before first pitch.

The four-time MVP, now 30-years-old, has missed several series of games in 2022 due to a number of minor injuries.

Neither an MRI nor a CT scan revealed any structural damage, leaving the cause of the injury up in the air.

"It's a little concerning," Trout told The Los Angeles Times. "I'm staying positive. It's just frustrating. I don't know what really sparked it. You know, trying to pinpoint it. I've taken a lot of swings over the past three weeks, but I can't really pinpoint it and it's just, it is what it is."

He's one of a number of players skipping out on playing in the Midsummer Classic due to injury, as the All-Star Break allows players their lengthiest period of rest during the extensive MLB season.

Now a 10-time All-Star in just 12 seasons, Trout has often thrived at the All-Star Game -- winning two All-Star Game MVPs -- or found himself missing out due to injury. This is his third instance of pulling out of the game due to injury.

MLB announced that Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France will fill his roster spot, earning his first All-Star nod. Additionally, the Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton will take over Trout's place in the starting lineup as the American League centerfielder.