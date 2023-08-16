Tropical Storm Hilary forms off Mexico and is on track for SoCal

Tropical Storm Hilary formed off Mexico and heads for SoCal

Tropical Storm Hilary formed off the coast of Mexico Wednesday morning and is moving north, set to become a major hurricane by Friday or Saturday morning, and ending up possibly soaking the Southland early next week.

Hilary could top out as at least Category 3 intensity in the next few days, all the while far from land. The storm will weaken as it passes over the Baja Peninsula.

The tail end of the storm will create tropical moisture for Southern California and the Desert Southwest, and this could lead to the potential for significant rainfall.

"Potential is there for significant rainfall, a widespread soaking rainfall is possible early next week if the storm heads toward us, and it might," said KCAL News meteorologist Paul Deanno. The forecasted prediction, if Hilary stays on track, would mean rain Sunday evening through Tuesday.

The western coast of Mexico through Southern California should anticipate high waves and surf from the storm.

NOAA