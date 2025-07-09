Triple-digit heat wave in Southern California valleys, deserts increases health concerns

A triple-digit heat wave will arrive in Southern California on Wednesday, affecting inland communities, increasing health concerns.

A KCAL News Next Weather Alert is in effect through Friday for the Inland Empire, valleys and high deserts. The alert was issued to warn communities about the weather event that will likely alter daily life.

The National Weather Service has also issued a heat advisory, which will go into effect at 10 a.m. and remain until 8 p.m. Thursday for parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

KCAL News issues Next Weather Alerts when there is a weather event that might impact daily life in communities. KCAL News

Weather officials say temperatures in coastal areas will be in the high 70s while Los Angeles will be closer to 90 degrees. The biggest warm-up will be in the valleys, where temperatures are expected to be between 95 and 105 degrees.

The NWS says temperatures will cool off overnight and into the morning with slight cloud coverage.

The scorching heat in Los Angeles and the region will increase health concerns like heat-related illness and officials urge vulnerable populations like young children, the elderly, pregnant individuals and those with a chronic illness to take extra precautions.

LA County and the city offer free cooling centers and hydration stations that people can utilize during the extreme heat.

After the heat makes its way through Southern California Friday night, temperatures will cool down over the weekend, the NWS says.