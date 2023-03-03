Trees continue to fall after Southern California storm softens soil

Rain, snow and wind moved through Southern California Wednesday marking the culmination of nearly a week of storms that have drenched the region and led to flooded streets, mudslides, and trees felled by high winds.

Thursday, workers had to cut up and remove four trees that came down the day before at Los Nietos Park in Santa Fe Springs.

Marcus Gross lives right across the street. "Actually, I park right here," he said. "So I just happened to be at work when it happened."

In Lincoln Heights, a tree fell on North Daly Street, where a motorcycle rider skidded into it. Christopher Lopez said it was his sister.

"She broke her leg," he said. "Other than that, she's alright."

KCAL News ran across a number of downed trees in Woodland Hills Thursday morning as well.

Strong gusts of wind from the week knocked down large trees in areas including Northridge, Inglewood, Glendale, Brentwood and Laurel Canyon as well. No injuries were immediately reported due to any of the downed trees.

Forecasters urged residents to be on the lookout for fallen trees and potentially dangerous downed power lines. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power reported that it was responding to multiple outages that were caused by the power winds Wednesday, including some resulting from trees falling on electrical lines.