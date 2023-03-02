Low on food, out of life-saving medicine family trapped in Crestline pleads for help

Family trapped in Crestline says Airbnb hosts are threatening to kick them out

Family trapped in Crestline says Airbnb hosts are threatening to kick them out

Family trapped in Crestline says Airbnb hosts are threatening to kick them out

At first, Mariam Magana and her San Gabriel Valley family enjoyed playing on the snow-filled slopes in the San Bernardino mountain town Crestline.

But now, after a severe storm dumped nearly 7 feet of snow in the area and trapped them in their Airbnb, Magana and her family are trying their best to persevere until help arrives.

"Our three-day vacation turned into a horrific nightmare," she said.

The roads outside of Mariam Magana's Airbnb are inundated with snow, trapping them inside. Mariam Magana

Magana and her family have been trapped in Crestline for nearly a week. Magana said she has called the county's emergency line, California Highway Patrol and Caltrans but help hasn't arrived.

Their cars are both buried in snow and that's why they enlisted the help of her brothers-in-law who have a tractor. However, her extended family is now stuck behind the road closure on Highway 18.

"We've been up here since 6:30 in the morning," said brothers-in-law Frank Higuera. "But the roads are closed and we can't get up."

The ordeal began last week when massive amounts of snow blocked the major highways connecting the mountain communities to the outside world. According to meteorologists, several feet of snow fell in the area. On Monday, the situation became so dire San Bernardino County officials declared a local emergency seeking state and federal help to clear snow from the mountain highways.

According to the county, crews have conducted more than 100 search-and-rescue operations in the last few days. They continued to plow the primary roads while also escorting vital supplies, such as food and fuel.

For a few days, California Highway Patrol escorted residents back home up the mountain roads. However, the agency suspected the service on Wednesday as food and snow created dangerous conditions on the roadways.

"We know our residents have been shut in for some, a week," said San Bernardino County Fire Department Chief Dan Munsey. "It could go on another 7 to 10 days."

Mariam Magana and her family have been trapped in their Airbnb for almost a week now. Mariam Magana

But, Magana doesn't have another week.

"We're out of everything," she said. "We have six kids in the house. I don't know what to do. We need help."

The San Gabriel mother said that her family is running out of food and water, her Airbnb hosts are kicking them out and she's afraid her children may experience another life-or-death allergic reaction.

"They're allergic to something here and we've exhausted both of our EpiPens since Saturday," she said. "We're trying to get out of here."

MORE: Big Bear 'critically low' on food and fuel after severe storm traps residents

Magana and her family trying to save her are hoping to reunite soon before the situation gets any worse.

"It's just to the point where we don't know," Magana said. "We need medical attention. We need help. We need help!"