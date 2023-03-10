Trapped residents in San Bernardino Mountains brace for expected storm

In the aftermath of historic snowfall, concerns have arisen about the potential dangers facing residents in the San Bernardino Mountains as more rain and snow are expected with a new storm system coming into the Southland.

People are still digging out from the last storm, with emergency personnel working around the clock to clear roads and homes of snow. Firefighters who have been shoveling snow off roofs of post offices for the past two days in the area are trying to prevent the structure from collapsing under the weight of the snow.

There were roughly 775 emergency workers on the mountain Thursday, as residents were being dug out of their homes, some after being trapped for weeks.

"Our street was just forgotten," said Mark Rutledge, who has been trapped in his Crestline home since the last storm. "That is until our best friend started putting things on social media, then the word spread."

Thursday, a snowplow came to the rescue of another neighbor whose shed had collapsed.

Firefighters said it is important for residents to remain vigilant as the new rain and snow sweeps in and keep in communication with their neighbors active.