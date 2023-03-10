More rain coming to the Southland starting Thursday

More rain is heading toward the Southland Thursday, with another wet system expected to arrive early Friday morning, but the Los Angeles area is expected to avoid the brunt of the storm.

National Weather Service forecasters said the bulk of the rain from the storm will remain north of the Los Angeles area, as heavy precipitation falls in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

But there will be a "significant drop off in rain" south of Point Conception.

"While the duration of rain will be similar, rain rates will take a huge hit, down to mostly under a third of an inch per hour, as there is very little upslope flow there," according to the NWS. "Most populated areas in LA County are expected to get an inch or less from this storm and up to around 2 inches in the mountains. And no snow from this one."

Light rain is expected to begin in parts of Los Angeles County after midnight Friday morning, continuing through much of the day.

Although the rain will be light, some areas could get some high winds. A wind advisory will be in place from midnight to noon Friday in the San Gabriel Mountains and Antelope Valley foothills, where winds are predicted in the 20 to 30 mph range, gusting up to 50 mph.

Temperatures will be mostly in the 50s and 60s in the area.

Conditions should dry out on Sunday and Monday, but another potentially strong storm could hit the area by Tuesday.