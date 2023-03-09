California drought update: State sees further improvements

In updated information released Thursday morning, the U.S. Drought Monitor determined more of California is officially out of an ongoing drought. That's an improvement over good news from last week.

U.S. Drought Monitor

The Central Valley and the Central Coast both saw significant expansions of the drought-free zone that was first indicated last week.

Monterey, Madera, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties are now officially drought-free after last week's map classified eastern portions as abnormally dry.

Kings and Fresno counties are now officially out of the drought.

About half of Kern County was classified last week as abnormally dry and half was still in moderate drought status. This week's newest information indicates the western portion of Kern County is drought-free, and central and eastern portions are now abnormally dry.

San Benito and Merced counties also saw significant improvement, with large parts now out of drought.

Most of L.A. County is abnormally dry. San Bernardino County improved to "moderate drought" status in large portions from previous "severe drought." Inyo County also saw improvements.

The rest of the state remained mostly the same as last week, which was an improvement from the state's ongoing statewide drought.

Strong storm activity from January through March this year brought much-need rain and added to snowpack levels across the state.