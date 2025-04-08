Viral Trader Joe's mini totes are back in spring pastel colors

The viral Trader Joe's mini canvas totes are back, and this time they come in pastel colors.

The national chain of neighborhood grocery stores started selling their mini tote bags last year and the craze behind them quickly grew. Videos on social media show customers waiting in line trying to get their hands on the bags across the country.

The viral Trader Joe's mini tote bags are back, and this drop includes spring pastel colors. Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's describes their mini toes as the perfect size for smaller shopping trips, picking up something for lunch, or carrying some books around.

The colors of the latest release of bags include an array of pastel hues. The mini totes come in baby blue, mint green, delicate pink and lovely lavender. The totes are sold for $2.99 each and are limited to four per customer, the company said.

At the Trader Joe's on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, the totes were sold out by 10 a.m.

The company said they were "pleasantly surprised by their rapturous reception" in 2024 and this time they are bringing back even more. The first release of the bags included colors like red, blue, green and yellow.

"We believe that customers 'vote' on what they love—and what they want to see more of—with their dollars," a company spokesperson said.

The exact date of the release of the bags varies by location, but they are expected to be in Trader Joe's stores across the country this week.

The totes have become such a coveted item that they are being resold online for nearly 200 times their retail price. According to reporting by CBS News, a listing posted on eBay was selling four bags for $499.99. Another eBay listing had one bag going for $280.

"Before we had the opportunity to promote them in any way, customers across the country found them at their neighborhood Trader Joe's," a company spokesperson said.

Trader Joe's has also had success with its insulated mini totes that sell out just as fast.