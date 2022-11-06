Watch CBS News
Total lunar eclipse will be visible Tuesday nationwide

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/AP

A total lunar eclipse will be seen nationwide on Tuesday. 

According to the Associated Press, the total lunar eclipse will be visible in the predawn hours — the farther west, the better — and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset. 

The lunar eclipse is the result of the moon entering the Earth's shadow, causing the light from the Earth's sunrise and sunset to be cast on the moon. Such will result in the moon temporarily appearing red. 

The next total lunar eclipse is not expected until the year 2025.

First published on November 6, 2022 / 11:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

