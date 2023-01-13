Torrance security guard arrested for sexually assaulting homeless women

Police have arrested a Torrance security guard for sexually assaulting homeless women and are asking for the community's help in identifying any other victims.

According to the Torrance Police Department, the unnamed armed security guard targeted women who were experiencing homelessness or suffering from drug addiction and sexually assaulted at least four victims while on duty.

In one alleged case from December 2022, the guard coerced a woman to "engage in sexual activity" to avoid being reported for trespassing.

The department has not released the identity of the security guard but posted a photo with his blurred face, to "not compromise the investigation."

KCAL News

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Torrance police at (310) 328-3456.