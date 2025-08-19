Torrance Main Post Office relocates some services as asbestos exposure investigation continues

The Torrance Main Post Office has relocated some of its services to neighboring facilities as it continues to look into a potential asbestos exposure in its building, officials said.

The investigation began on July 26, when concerns over exposure were initially raised, said a news release from the post office.

"The Postal Service has concluded all testing at the Torrance Post Office and confirmed that no asbestos-containing materials were identified within the air duct systems or any human-occupied areas," the release said. "However, further testing has determined that all remaining property inside the facility has been contaminated with asbestos, including all mail and packages."

Out of an abundance of caution, and in accordance with federal, state and local OSHA and EPA regulations, the United States Postal Inspection Service is overseeing the collection and disposal of all contaminated items.

Officials said that people who sent or received mail with insurance may be eligible for claim filing.

"This is an emergency suspension of this office, not a permanent closure. Additional details will be provided as they become available regarding the reopening of this office," the post office said.

In the meantime, some of their services were moved to the following locations:

Marcelina Post Office in Torrance, located at 1433 Marcelina Avenue;

Hawthorne Post Office in Inglewood, located at 12700 Inglewood Avenue;

El Segundo Post Office in El Segundo, located at 2130 E. Mariposa Avenue.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact USPS customer service at 1-800-275-8777.