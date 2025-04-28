Watch CBS News
Torrance police release image of car involved in deadly hit-and-run on PCH as search for driver continues

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Police have released an image of the car they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on the Pacific Coast Highway

It happened back on April 19 at around 8:45 p.m. near PCH and Ocean Avenue, according to the Torrance Police Department. 

Investigators say that the pedestrian "fell off the curb" and onto PCH, where they were struck by four cars. The victim was declared dead at the scene and has not yet been identified. 

"During the investigation, officers arrested one individual for driving under the influence," the TPD statement said. "This arrest underscores the ongoing issues surrounding impaired driving and the dangers it poses to all road users."

screenshot-2025-04-28-at-9-13-44-pm.png
Surveillance footage of an actual suspect vehicle (left) involved in the deadly hit-and-run. Torrance Police Department

They're still searching for the other vehicles and drivers involved in the collision, resulting in their release of an image on Monday. 

SkyCal flew over the spot of the incident, just outside of a McDonald's restaurant, the night it happened. A large perimeter blocked off the intersection as the TPD investigation was underway. 

