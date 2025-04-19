Body found in McDonald's parking lot in Torrance

Watch CBS News
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
An investigation is underway after a body was found in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Torrance on Saturday night. 

The discovery was made at around 8:45 p.m. outside of the restaurant located at Ocean Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Torrance Police Department. 

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. 

SkyCal flew over the scene of the investigation, where a white sheet could be seen covering the person's body. The whole parking lot and surrounding area was closed as detectives surveyed the scene. 

